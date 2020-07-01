Hamilton Lane closes on its inaugaural impact fund

Jul. 01, 2020 7:33 AM ETHamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)HLNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) reports the final closing of the Hamilton Lane Impact Fund with total capital commitments of more than $95M.
  • The fund aims to generate both attractive investment returns and a positive social and environmental impact.
  • It will invest in businesses globally through direct investments and primary or secondary investments, with a focus on the core impact sectors of health and wellness, energy and environment, community development, and financial empowerment.
  • Seeks investments across private markets strategies - including buyout, growth, venture and real assets - that generate a meaningful and measurable impact.
  • Will primarily focus on investments in developed markets, with the opportunity to impact the emerging markets through companies with global operations.
