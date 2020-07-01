KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires its first industrial properties for its core plus real estate strategy for an aggregate purchase price of ~$260M.

The two properties — one in Chicago and the other in Charlotte, NC — total ~2.5M square feet.

The properties are 100% leased at acquisition to a high-quality, investment-grade tenancy on a long-term basis.

The properties were acquired through separate transactions with two different sellers.

"We believe that the current environment will lead to continued acceleration of e-commerce penetration which drives demand for large modern distribution centers like the ones we are acquiring," said Roger Morales, KKR partner and head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas. "Logistics real estate represents a growth opportunity as more and more U.S. consumers migrate to shopping online."