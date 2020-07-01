United to boost flight schedule in August

  • If they fly it, will they come?
  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) plans to add almost 25K domestic and international flights in August as travel demand bounces back in many regions.
  • The company estimates that it will fly 48% of its domestic schedule in August compared to last year.
  • United has also extended its change fee waiver for new bookings through July 31.
  • Yesterday, TSA data indicated that travel was down 75% from a year ago.
  • Shares of UAL are down 0.90% to $34.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.80 to $96.03.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.