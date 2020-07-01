United to boost flight schedule in August
Jul. 01, 2020 7:43 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- If they fly it, will they come?
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) plans to add almost 25K domestic and international flights in August as travel demand bounces back in many regions.
- The company estimates that it will fly 48% of its domestic schedule in August compared to last year.
- United has also extended its change fee waiver for new bookings through July 31.
- Yesterday, TSA data indicated that travel was down 75% from a year ago.
- Shares of UAL are down 0.90% to $34.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.80 to $96.03.