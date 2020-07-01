Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is restarting coverage on the U.S. machinery industry as the third quarter kicks off.

Deere (NYSE:DE) - Buy rating and $186 PT. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) - Buy and $166 PT. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) - Hold and $7 PT. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) - Hold rating and $172 PT. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) - Hold and $60 PT. Terex (NYSE:TEX) - Hold rating and $21 PT. Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) - Buy and $91 PT. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) - Buy and $89 PT.

"Changes to operations to focus on technology and the customer at all stages is long-term bullish," writes Quad 7 Capital in a Seeking Alpha article, Deere: A New Hope.

"CAT now trades at its cheapest price-to-economic book value ratio (0.6) since 2012," adds David Trainer in a SA article, Clear The Way For Caterpillar.