Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announces that Gvoke HypoPen (glucagon injection) is now available by prescription in U.S. for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults and children with diabetes ages 2 years and above.

Gvoke HypoPen is available in two doses: 0.5 mg/0.1 mL for children (who weigh less than 100 pounds) and 1 mg/0.2 mL for adolescents and adults (who weigh 100 pounds or greater).

For a limited time, eligible commercially insured patients may pay $0 for a two-pack of Gvoke HypoPen by using the Gvoke copay savings card.