Updating on developments since the pandemic forced it to suspend operations at its hotels and resorts in March, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) says performance has improved gradually each week as travel demand slowly recovers from the bottom reached in mid-April.

Occupancy has improved weekly in all of its markets, both resort and urban, since June 1.

Now sees positive hotel EBITDA from its resorts for the month of June; monthly hotel portfolio cash burn now estimated at $12M-$15M vs. previous estimate of $15M-$18M.

Total corporate cash burn now estimated at $22M-$27M vs. previous estimate of $25M-$30M.

PEB reopened seven resorts between late May and late June, with all eight resorts now open.

Reopened or is reopening nine additional urban hotels between late June and early July, bringing total open hotels and resorts to 23.

Expects to have about half of its hotels and resorts open by the end of July.

The REIT also negotiated amendments to its credit agreements and private placement notes that waive financial covenants through Q1 2021 and eases them through mid-year 2022.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.