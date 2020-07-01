Citing the company's improved execution, Goldman Sachs upgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from Sell to Buy and lifts the target from $17 to $31.

Analyst Brian Essex says the firm has a "substantially more positive outlook" on SAIL, where "large, perpetual IdentityIQ deal activity has been surprisingly strong" and subscription growth looks healthy.

Essex notes that large deals look particularly healthy since larger enterprises continue with their digital transformations despite the uncertain macro environment.