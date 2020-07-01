DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) continues to attract bull ratings on Wall Street ahead of the return of major professional sports in the U.S. Today, Stephens launches coverage on DraftKings with an Overweight rating on its view that the total addressable market for U.S. online sports betting is large and underpenetrated.

"We are currently in the very early innings, but we view DraftKings as one of the clear winners given its brand recognition, product capability and scale," updates analyst Jeff Cohen.

"Their superior focus on product, tech and data gives them a competitive advantage allowing them to spend marketing dollars more efficiently, which should make them a market share leader in most of the states that they enter," he adds.

The 60% market share held by DraftKings in daily fantasy is seen as an advantage, while non-core areas such as streaming and non-traditional content are seen providing upside to expectations. DraftKings is also seen leveraging its collaboration with Sportradar. "We expect the incremental engagement resulting from DKNG's live-stream offering will yield more in-game bets, accelerating the mix shift towards this higher margin product," notes Cohen.

Stephens assigns a price target of $52 to DraftKings to rep 56% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on DKNG is $46.80, with Rosenblatt Securities on the books with a Street-high PT of $60.