FDX, BYND among premarket gainers

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +123% on receiving $700M CARES act loan from U.S. Treasury.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +73% on launching COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test in U.S.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) +42% on additional positive data on lead candidate in NASH patients.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) +38% .

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +30% .

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) +16% with study of MN-166 in COVID-19.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +13% on notification to FDA to commence distribution of its FastPack COVID-19 antibody test.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +12% .

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) +11% on Q4 results.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +11% on Alibaba partnership.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) +8% .

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) +7% on launching Gvoke HypoPen for hypoglycemia in U.S.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +6% .

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +6% .

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +5% .