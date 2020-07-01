Cautious ahead of the Q2 report, BofA downgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from Buy to Neutral and trims the price target by $2 to $10.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich expects the report to "reflect substantial advertising and event-related headwinds."

The analyst says advertising has low visibility as civil unrest combines with economic re-openings and a spike in new coronavirus cases.

IHeartMedia is expected to report earnings on August 5. Consensus estimates see $602.12M in revenue with a $0.64 loss per share.