Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) takes the latest steps in transforming the company to focus on global communications infrastructure and digital ecosystem.

As planned, Marc Ganzi becomes president and CEO, succeeding Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., who will continue as executive chairman.

Jacky Wu assumes the role of CFO and treasurer.

Charles W. Schoenherr resigns from the board, effective today.

The company also amends its revolving credit facility, which improves the terms of its financial covenants to account for the impact of COVID-19 on its legacy assets and increases the borrowing base capacity for digital infrastructure investments.

Under the amendment, aggregate commitments are adjusted to $500M upon effectiveness of the amendment and $400M on March 31, 2021.

In connection with the amendment, Colony paid down $200M of the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility, reducing the amount drawn to $400M.

After the paydown, Colony has liquidity of ~$900M, including corporate cash-on-hand of ~$800M and undrawn revolver capacity of $100M.

The amendment also provides restrictions on common equity dividends, share repurchases, preferred redemptions, and voluntary repayment of debt (with the exception of CLNY's covertible debt due 2021).

Previously: Colony Capital finalizes leadership transition (March 13)