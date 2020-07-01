Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reports organic net sales declined 4% in FQ1.

Beer segment sales decreased 6% to $1.38B and Wine and spirits sales -7% to $579.3M.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 60 bps to 52.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 190 bps to 35.2% vs. consensus of 31.1%.

Shipment volume: Beer: 76.2M (-7.2%); Wine and spirits: 0.8M (-12.9%).

The company to divest a portion of Wine and Spirits business to E.&J.Gallo Winery, the Nobilo Wine brand to Gallo and the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand and the concentrate business in separate transactions during Q2 and plans to retain the Cooks and J.Roget brands and the Mission Bell Winery, which will result in a stranded cost reduction plan of $130M to be realized over the FY2021 to FY2022 timeframe.

The company is unable to provide FY2021 guidance at this time due to the uncertainty and potential impacts on the business from COVID-19.

STZ +2.6% PM.

