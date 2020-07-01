FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trades sharply higher after topping Q2 expectations and is taking UPS (NYSE:UPS) up along with it.

Bank of America says the large and surprising earnings beat reflects the extreme uncertainty and volatility of the past several months, as FedEx said virtually all revenue and expense line items were impacted by COVID-19. Analysts and investors were cautious going into the print due to the pandemic wildcard.

The company's sharp drop in commercial business-to-business shipments was offset to a degree by a surge in residential business-to-consumer business and air cargo.

While FedEx declined to provide margin and EPS outlook for FY21, week-to-week volume improvements were noted.

BofA points to the structural gains in FedEx's pricing and efficiency initiatives and notes the capex target was dropped by $1B to $4.9B.

Shares of FedEx are up 11.15% premarket and UPS is 4.90% higher in the early session.

