Nuclear Operations Group, a subsidiary of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), has been awarded a competitively bid contract by the Idaho National Laboratory to expand and upgrade its TRISO nuclear fuel manufacturing line.

The $26M, 20-month contract award will both expand BWXT’s TRISO capacity for the manufacture of TRISO fuel compacts as well as upgrade existing systems for delivering production-scale quantities of TRISO fuel.

TRISO is a shortened form of the term TRIstructural-ISOtropic. TRIstructural refers to the layers of coatings surrounding the uranium fuel, and ISOtropic refers to the coatings having uniform materials characteristics in all directions so that fission products are essentially retained.

"BWXT is the only U.S. company to manufacture irradiation-tested uranium oxycarbide TRISO fuel using production-scale equipment, according to a press release.