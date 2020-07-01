Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) says 100% of its operating properties in the U.S. and Asia have reopened.

Most of its U.S. centers were temporarily closed on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have reopened gradually using enhanced safety protocols.

“Nearly 85% of stores in our portfolio have reopened, with more opening every day,” said Chairman, President and CEO Robert S. Taubman, who adds that he's "encouraged" by the results TCO is seeing.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which had agreed in February to buy Taubman, pulled out of the agreement and sued Taubman, saying the REIT didn't cut operating expenses and capex in response to the pandemic, as other shopping center REITs have.