Seeing continued tailwinds from the pandemic-related work from home shift, KeyBanc initiates Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) with Overweight ratings.

The firm sees "encouraging signals that WFH trends are exposing limitations in cumbersome on-premise system," which could accelerate cloud-based system demand.

KeyBanc highlights Anaplan's "rising strategic importance as corporates re-cast a myriad of business operations" and sets PLAN's price target at $55.

BlackLine's accounting services market was disrupted by remote work, which KeyBanc sees leading to upside as "macro-related sales disruptions abate." Price target is set at $95.

Coupa gets a $320 target and is named a key idea with KeyBanc seeing a sizeable revenue tailwind from remote work.