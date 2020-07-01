Square (NYSE:SQ) rises 1.2% in premarket trading after Rosenblatt analyst Kenneth Hill upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral, saying that the fintech is "just getting warmed up."

Lifts price target to $121 from $69.

Sees Cash App revenue, excluding bitcoin, more than tripling over the next five years; says that as Square monetizes a "slew of services across the payments and financials ecosystems, it will lay the groundwork to make the company a need-to-own name for years."

On the Seller side, Hill sees Q2 GPV down 23% vs. his previous estimate of -26%, with the drop partly protected by Square's businesses in helping merchants get PPP loans and a "nimble shift to online selling."

Hill's Buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).

SQ outperforms S&P 500 over last five years: