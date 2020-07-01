Bank of America starts off Q3 with a reset of its closely-watched US 1 list.

The firm says the US 1 list is intended to represent a collection of best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, US-listed stocks. BofA says the list will be managed with a goal of providing superior investment performance over the long term.

New additions: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scratched off the US 1 List: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG).

More detailed reports on the stocks and reasons for inclusion or exclusion are expected from the firm.

In the meantime, various Seeking Alpha authors are also pushing out fresh investing strategies to start off Q3.