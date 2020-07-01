Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) is waiving marketing and other non-delivery fees for NYC restaurants through October 31, according to The New York Post sources.

Uber will still charge the 15% commission for food deliveries.

NYC is the largest market for Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), Uber's rival and former acquisition target before talks fell through.

Sources say GRUB's NYC customers tend to handle their own delivery, which would make the switch to Uber a commission-free move until the end of the promo period.

With Grubhub acquired by Just Eat, Uber is now reportedly eyeing a $2.6B Postmates acquisition.