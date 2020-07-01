In H1 2020, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hosted 69 initial public offerings, raising $17.4B.

"Despite a brief pause in the IPO market in March, the total proceeds raised was on par with the amount raised during the same period in 2019," Nasdaq said in a statement.

Nasdaq-listed companies raised 77% of all IPO proceeds of operating companies, including four of the five largest IPOs by capital raised: Royalty Pharma ($2.18B), Warner Music Group ($1.93B), PPD ($1.62B), and Reynolds Consumer Products ($1.23B).

A total of 55 operating companies listed in the first six months of the year.

Five companies switched from the NYSE to join Nasdaq.

