CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR), parent company of CapStar Bank, completed its acquisition of FCB Corporation and its two banking subsidiaries - The First National Bank of Manchester and The Bank of Waynesboro.

The acquisition would lead to the addition of nine branches and ~$480M in assets as of March 31, 2020 to Capstar.

"The partnership follows our successful 2018 merger with Athens Federal in East Tennessee, and establishes our presence in several exciting new markets, including fast-growing Rutherford County (Murfreesboro)," CEO and president Timothy K. Schools commented.