Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) announces data from the primary analysis of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection) and other chemo agents in a regimen called NALIRIFOX in patients with previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a Fast Track-tagged indication. The results were presented virtually at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.

Median progression-free survival was 9.2 months and median overall survival was 12.6 months, both secondary endpoints.

The primary endpoint was safety. On this front, the most common Grade 3 (serious) or higher treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were neutropenia (31.3%), febrile neutropenia (12.5%), hypokalemia (12.5%), anemia (12.5%), diarrhea (9.4%), nausea (9.4%), decreased neutrophil count (9.4%) and vomiting (6.3%). No Grade 3 or higher cases of fatigue or peripheral neuropathy were reported. There were eight discontinuations due to TEAEs.

A Phase 3 study, NAPOLI 3, is underway. The primary endpoint is overall survival compared to nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine. The primary completion date is December 2022.