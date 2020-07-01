OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is up 8% premarket on the heels of announcing the results of COVID-19 molecular PCR and antibody tests in nursing home and live-in facility employees in New York, performed by unit BioReference Labs.

Overall 29% of nursing home employees in the state tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, with results ranging from 16.2%-55.1%, depending on the specific area.

2.9% of employees tested positive for active infection (positive PCR) in the state, ranging from 1.20% - 4.60%.

The majority of the nearly 3,500 antibody tests were performed within the first two weeks of May.