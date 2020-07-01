Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires a property in Massachusetts, which comprises ~118,000 sq. ft. of industrial space for ~$7.8M (excl. transaction costs).

In addition, IIPR entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with a subsidiary of Cresco Labs.

Cresco's subsidiary to operate the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing facility upon completion of redevelopment.

Cresco to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $21.0M.

Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property will be ~$28.8M.

