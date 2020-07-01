Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) completes the acquisition of 80% stakes in London's infrastructure and real estate manager, InfraRed Capital Partners.

The transaction initiated in December last year includes a closing payment of ~$390M with Sun Life having the call option to acquire remaining interest by the end of 2025.

InfraRed will be part of SLC Management, Sun Life's alternatives asset management arm. With core focus on infrastructure investing, it advises institutional clients with ~$12B in AUM as of March 31.

SLC Management president Steve Peacher said that this transaction also presents opportunities within renewable infrastructure in North America.