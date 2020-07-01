Consumer staples stocks are sliding this morning despite solid results from General Mills. Could their underperformance in the last three months indicate market confidence in reopening prospects?

General Mills (GIS, -2% ) topped Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal fourth quarter. But shares were lower premarket, as were most Consumer Staples names that were active.

The company said it “expects consumer concerns about COVID-19 virus transmission and the recession to drive elevated demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels,” But it declined to give specific guidance, citing, among other things, the difficulty in gauging how many people will be comfortable eating in restaurants and going back to offices in the second half of the year. (New Jersey recently postponed reopening of dine-in restaurants indefinitely.)

Some of the stock’s weakness may just be a sell-the-new reaction to the numbers. GIS is up 18% over the last three months, better than the 15% rise in the S&P 500 and much better than the near-8% gain of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP, -0.5% ).

But the overall underperformance of XLP against the broader market in Q2 indicates that the market is still looking for a V-shaped economic recovery, even in the face of the day-to-day COVID headlines and fears of a second wave. Just yesterday the sector lagged sharply despite good numbers from Conagra.

The chart below shows that divergence of XLP and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY +0.4% ) in late April, just as economic indicators began to show improvement. XLP gained about 8% in the last three months, with SPY up about 20% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY, +0.1% ) taking the lead up nearly 30% (despite lockdown worries).

Overall the numbers have reflected a bounce-back that, while still leaving a huge hill to climb to get to pre-pandemic levels, are giving the market confidence.

Futures pared losses this morning after ADP reported 3.4M private-sector jobs in June and revised May’s numbers to a gain of 3M jobs from an initial reading of a loss of jobs. After the big surprise in official payrolls in May, economists have done an about-face and are looking for a gain of 3M jobs for June when the Labor Department reports tomorrow.

Sector Watch

The casino stocks could see continued weakness after a report today that gaming revenue in Macau fell 97% y/y in June. Macau casinos had managed to remain open except for the initial two-week lockdown, but a spike in cases in Beijing last month had negative effects.

Nevada reported gaming win fell 99.41% in May to $5.8M (mostly online sports book), but June will be more telling as properties started to open and then adjust regulations such ask requiring masks.

Wynn (WYNN, +0.4% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS, +1% ), MGM (MGM, +2% ) rose late premarket after the bullish jobs numbers arrived.

Energy will be active as government crude oil inventory numbers come in at 10:30 a.m. ET. ADP reported a huge draw of nearly 8.2M for last week in its measure. Analysts are predicting a much smaller weekly drop of 710K from the EIA.

Oil futures are up 1.2% ahead of the numbers. Energy stocks will benefit from a big drop in stockpiles not just for its effect on crude prices, but as it will likely instill confidence in demand from refiners, who have plenty of room to ramp up to normal seasonal operations.

The April Divergence