Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up 2% premarket after Bernstein upgraded shares to Outperform in a call urging the company to spin out NBCUniversal and Sky.

Now is a time for boldness," analyst Peter Supino writes of the potential move, adding that standing pat is a version of "boiling a frog, and we believe this team is too smart, too competitive, and too invested to oversee that.

The firm's move up off its previous Market Perform rating is "not reliant" on the spin-out given its path to earnings growth, but choosing the spin-out would lead to rapid re-rating, he says.

Street analysts are Bullish on Comcast overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.