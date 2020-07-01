Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) closed the HK Financial Services, a fast-growing, CPA-focused registered investment advisor, acquisition for an upfront purchase price of $100M thereby extending its reach to the RIA business market and enhancing growth opportunities.

For the acquisition, Blucora entered into a $175M add-on term loan in the form of a fungible increase to its existing credit facility. Interest rate for the now $564.1M term loan is a floating rate based on LIBOR plus 4.00%.

The remaining $75M from the term loan will remain on the company’s balance sheet for additional working capital.

On closure, Blucora granted Louie Rosalez, president of HKFS, 13,134 restricted stock units and a non-qualified stock option representing the right to purchase 35,464 shares of common stock, each pursuant to the former's amended 2016 inducement plan.