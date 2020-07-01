Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows, who is resuming coverage of retail REITs, sees enclosed mall portfolios more affected by post-COVID-19 retail trends than open-air shopping centers.

Expects the post-pandemic environment to include rent deferrals and some abatements and write-offs.

REITs are likely to be pressured by challenging leasing activity, more retail bankruptcies, and store closures along with widening disparities in access to debt.

Rates Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) as Buy; Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) as Neutral, and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) as Sell.

Compare six-month stock performance of the six retail REIT stocks covered by Goldman:

Malls and shopping center REIT stocks have been fluctuating along with sentiment over whether reopening will lead to more COVID-19 cases.