Pfizer (PFE +3.7% ) and development partner BioNTech SE (BNTX +3.4% ) announce preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of escalating doses of BNT162b1, the most advanced of their four investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidates, in 45 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55.

BNT162b1 is a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) vaccine that encodes an optimized SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) antigen.

Interim data were assessed on 24 participants who received two injections of 10 µg and 30 µg (21 days apart), 12 subjects who received a single injection of 100 µg, and 9 subjects who received 2 doses of placebo control.

The highest neutralizing antibody titers were observed seven days after the second dose (30 µg) or 28 days after the first shot. Neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMTs) were 168 and 267 for the 10 µg and 30 µg dose levels, respectively, corresponding to 1.8x and 2.8x the neutralizing GMT of 94 observed in a panel of 38 serum samples from people who had contracted COVID-19.

In the 24 subjects who received two shots, geometric mean concentrations (GMCs) of IgG antibodies were 4,813 units/ml and 27,872 units/ml, respectively, at day 28, corresponding to 8.0x and 46.3x the GMC of 602 units/ml in the same panel of 38 samples.

At day 21 after a single injection, the 12 subjects who received 100 µg of BNT162b1 had an RBD-binding IgG GMC of 1,778 units/ml and a SARS-CoV neutralizing GMT of 33, 3x and 0.35x, respectively, the GMC and GMT of the convalescent serum panel.

On the safety front, adverse reactions, including low-grade fever, were more common after the second dose. Specifically, 8.3% of subjects who received 10 µg and 75.0% of participants who received 30 µg of BNT162b1 reported fever ≥ 38.0 °C (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Injection site reactions were generally mild or moderate and transient.

BNTX will host a conference call this morning at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.