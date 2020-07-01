U.S. auto sales are due to be reported today and tomorrow for both June and Q2.

Ahead of the sales reports, TrueCar's ALG is out with an update on incentive spending in the industry, which was used to stoke demand amid the pandemic.

Incentive spending fell back slightly in June from the May level, but was still up 9.2% Y/Y in to $4,121 per vehicle on average. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) had the highest level of incentive spending at $6,614 and $6,117 per vehicles, respectively. Honda (NYSE:HMC) had the biggest jump with a 44% increase in incentive spending to $2,952. Incentive spending was up 10.6% at General Motors (NYSE:GM) to $5,685 and actually fell back 8.3% at Ford (NYSE:F) to $4,138.

ALS Chief Industry Analyst Eric Lyman: "While incentives are still up year-over-year, the aggressive incentives that came out fast and furiously in April and May to help alleviate sales pains are beginning to soften due to low inventory and assembly plants that are still not back to full production... Retail sales over the Fourth of July holiday weekend will be the next big test of industry’s strength and resiliency and will be a litmus test for automakers in deciding to further pull back on incentives."

U.S. auto sales are forecast to fall 27.2% in June to 1,098,960 units.