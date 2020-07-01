Market rises to start Q3 as jobs numbers help sentiment

Stocks kick off the third quarter higher as bullish private-sector jobs numbers brought in buyers.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is up 0.5 % and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.3% .

Futures bounced sharply off their lows after ADP reported its measure of private-sector payrolls for June. It was May's revision by more than 5.8M jobs that caught attention. ADP reported 3M jobs created that month, reversing an initial report of a loss of about 2.8M.

Oil futures rose 1.5%, near $40/bbl, ahead of inventory data this morning, helping energy stocks. ADP reported a huge draw of nearly 8.2M barrels for last week in its measure our Tuesday