Market rises to start Q3 as jobs numbers help sentiment

Stocks kick off the third quarter higher as bullish private-sector jobs numbers brought in buyers.
The S&P is up 0.3%, the Dow is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.3%.
Futures bounced sharply off their lows after ADP reported its measure of private-sector payrolls for June. It was May's revision by more than 5.8M jobs that caught attention. ADP reported 3M jobs created that month, reversing an initial report of a loss of about 2.8M.
Oil futures rose 1.5%, near $40/bbl, ahead of inventory data this morning, helping energy stocks. ADP reported a huge draw of nearly 8.2M barrels for last week in its measure our Tuesday
FedEx (NYSE:FDX), jumping 16%, and UPS, up 7%, helped drive Industrials, up 0.9%, to the top of the sector list. Improved visibility after FedEx's earnings is helping both stocks.