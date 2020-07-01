Vaccine data helps market hold morning gains

Stocks are higher in morning trading, overcoming an early swoon after

The S&P is up 0.5% , the Dow is up 0.5 % and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.4% .

Pfizer, up 4.5%, and Biontech, up 11.4%, announce positive vaccine data in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

The vaccine data helped the market overcome a swoon on reports that ADP's big jobs revision for May was simply benchmarking to the BLS numbers. May's ADP revision by more than 5.8M jobs pushed futures up sharply. ADP reported 3M jobs created that month, reversing an initial report of a loss of about 2.8M.

Oil futures rose 1.5%, near $40/bbl, ahead of inventory data this morning, helping energy stocks. ADP reported a huge draw of nearly 8.2M barrels for last week in its measure our Tuesday