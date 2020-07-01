Chiasma sinks (CHMA -16.3% ) after pricing its previously announced public offering of 12.5M shares at $4/share.

The company is also offering pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5M shares at an exercise price of $0.0001/share, at $3.9999/underlying share.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional ~2.6M shares.

Chiasma expects to receive gross proceeds of $70M and intends to use the proceeds primarily for advancing the commercialization of MYCAPSSA in the U.S. for acromegaly; support submission of a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for approval of MYCAPSSA in the European Union for acromegaly, assuming positive data from Phase 3 trial; early clinical development of potential pipeline candidates based on its TPE platform technology, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 6.