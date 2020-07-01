Peloton's (PTON -0.5% ) app has launched on the Roku platform (ROKU +2.5% ), bringing together two fast-growing consumer experiences.

Roku users in the U.S. can add the Peloton channel in the Roku Channel Store, and tap Peloton's workouts with or without Peloton equipment. Existing Peloton members can access the Peloton channel through their Roku using their login credentials.

In addition to cycling and running workouts, Peloton offers floor-based disciplines like strength, yoga, HIIT and dance cardio and meditation that Roku now says can be enjoyed on the "biggest screen in the home."

In addition, the Peloton channel uses Roku Pay so customers can easily sign up within a few clicks. A 30-day free trial is available to new Peloton users at launch before the app-only membership goes to $12.99/month.