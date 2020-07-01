Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -2.3% ) reports Q2 sales decline of 39% to 367,086 vehicles.

The company says ~20% of new sales leads now come from online retailing vs about 1% year ago.

Ram brand down 35% to 127,684 vehicles.

Chrysler brand sales dropped 58% to 13,856 and Jeep Gladiator +174% to 19,568 vehicles.

Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor said, "Retail sales have been rebounding since April as the reopening of the economy, steady gas prices and access to low interest loans spur people to buy. Our fleet volume remained low during the quarter as we prioritized vehicle deliveries to retail customers. As a result, we have built a strong fleet order book, which we will fulfill over the coming months."

