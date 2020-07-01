Kearny Financial (KRNY +0.2% ) and MSB Financial (MSBF -2.0% ) assume their proposed merger transaction to be completed on July 10, 2020 after market close with all approvals already received in last week of May.

Post the election period on June 15 and cash elections being oversubscribed, MSB shareholders who made a valid all-stock election are entitled to receive 1.3 shares of Kearny common stock for each MSB share plus cash in lieu of a fractional share, without interest.

While shareholders who made valid all-cash or mixed stock/cash election are entitled to receive $18.00 in cash, without interest, for ~12.3% of MSB shares for which they made a valid cash election and 1.3 Kearny shares for each of their remaining MSB shares, plus cash in lieu of a fractional share, without interest.

Shareholders who chose no election or an invalid election are entitled to receive 1.3 Kearny shares for each MSB share, plus cash in lieu of a fractional share, without interest.