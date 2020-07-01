Capri higher after reassuring outlook

Capri Holdings (CPRI +4.5% ) rallies after brushing back some of the worst fears over its FQ4 performance. Revenue and gross margin both topped consensus marks.

On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 24.5% for the Jimmy Choo business and off 17.7% for Michael Kors. Versace revenue rose 55.5% during the quarter.

Due to store closures and the gradual recovery in business levels, Capri expects FQ1 revenues to decline 70%.

CEO update: "While we expect fiscal 2021 to be significantly impacted by the effects of the virus, we are encouraged as we reopen our stores globally with initial revenue exceeding our expectations. Capri Holdings has a portfolio of three iconic, founder-led fashion luxury houses that inspire passion and excitement in customers who value design innovation and exceptional quality. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to execute on our growth initiatives. We remain confident in the long-term opportunities for each of our unique luxury brands and believe Capri Holdings is poised to resume its growth trajectory in fiscal 2022."

