Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) freezes updates for tens of thousands of App Store mobile games in China due to local regulatory pressure.

Chinese titles were previously available for download while the developers sought regulatory licenses. In February, Apple began warning developers they would need to show proof of a license by June 30. Now developers without the license can't update their games.

Apple has roughly 60,000 games in China that cost money or include in-app purchases, according to AppinChina. China's regulators only issued 1,570 licenses last year.

China is the App Store's largest market with $16.4B in annual sales compared to the $15.4B in the United States, according to Sensor Tower data. The majority of the revenue comes from gaming.

The App Store is part of Apple's Services business, which has become more important as iPhone sales slowed. Services revenue hit a record $13.3B in April's fiscal Q2 report.