Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +7.6% ) gains access of $30M in the securities purchase commitment from Aspire Capital as it seeks to transition its lead drug nomacopan (coversin) into phase III trials following the success of phase II.

The facility adds to its initial $20M deal with Aspire, one of its largest shareholders, that will be executed through the purchase of Akari’s American Depositary Shares at its discretion on market price.

Akari intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Nomacopan is a C5 complement inhibitor that is currently being evaluated in patients with bullous pemphigoid, a rare skin disorder characterized by large fluid-filled blisters on areas of the skin that often flex (e.g., armpits, upper thighs).

On other note, the company has named Torsten Hombeck as new CFO.