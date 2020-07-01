Stein Mart (SMRT -10.7% ) reports Q1 revenue decreased 57.3% Y/Y to $134.27M; which were impacted by the temporary store closures related to the pandemic.

Beginning April 23, the Company began the staggered reopening of stores.

All stores were re-opened as of June 15 and are operating with reduced hours.

Gross profit was a loss of $10.0M compared to profit of $87.5M Y/Y.

Debt increased $44M to $197.8M, impacted by lower cash flows caused by the temporary closure of stores.

Unused availability under our credit facility was $22.4M and had $1.2M available to borrow on life insurance policies.

The company had 281 stores at the end of Q1, reflecting two stores that were closed during 2020.

The previously announced merger with Kingswood Capital Management has been mutually terminated due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Outlook: Given the high level of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic the Company is not providing a financial outlook at this time.

