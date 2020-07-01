Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL -1.4% ) sold its portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including three commercial products, Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz, as well as Nouress to Exela Sterile Medicines LLC for a total of $42M.

Avadel will receive $14.5M upfront and the remaining $27.5M will be paid over the next 13 months. The transaction closed on June 30, 2020.

“By divesting our portfolio of sterile injectable drugs, we are now singularly focused on supporting the regulatory approval process, market planning and maximizing shareholder value for FT218,” commented Greg Divis, CEO.