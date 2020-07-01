Crude inventory draw significantly higher than expected

EIA Petroleum Inventories: Crude -7.2M barrels vs. -0.7M consensus, +1.4M last week.

Gasoline +1.2M barrels vs. -1.6M consensus, -1.7M last week.

Distillates -0.6M barrels vs. -0.4M consensus +0.2M last week.

Futures (CL1:COM +0.5% ), eased off gains seen before the inventory numbers arrived, despite the much-bigger-than-expected drawdown. Prices had been rising on the API measure.

Cushing hub stockpiles (-263K barrels vs. -1.64M consensus, -991K last week) hint that storage capacity problems haven't completely disappeared.

U.S. oil production remains flat at 11M bpd.

Refinery inputs rise to 193K bpd to 14M bpd. Refinery capacity utilized rises to 75.5% from 74.6%.

ETFs: USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, OLEM.