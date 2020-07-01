Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett starts covering Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR -0.7% ) with an Underperform rating as he sees further downside risk for the mortgage REIT.

"IVR’s capital structure is imbalanced given the relative level of preferred stock, increasing the risk of a dilutive capital raise," he writes in a note to clients.

Sets price target of $2.50; implies downside potential of 30% vs. close of $3.57 on June 29 (the note was issued on June 30).

Investors don't seem rattled by the thesis as most other analysts also have a bearish rating on the stock; IVR shares have risen about 5.0% since Monday's close.

Hewett notes that IVR's core earnings should cover dividend growth. Still, "earnings/dividend visibility is low until IVR begins to implement its revised agency-focused strategy."

The mREIT announced in late June the pivot to agency RMBS investments and away from credit positions after the COVID-19 roiled financial markets in late March.

IVR stock performance lags S&P 500 in the past year:

BofA's Underperform rating contrasts with SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).