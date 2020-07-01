Dish Network (DISH +1.5% ) has closed its purchase of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile (TMUS +1.1% ), officially jumping into the retail wireless market with 9M new customers.

Selling the former Sprint prepaid business was a condition T-Mobile was required to meet in gaining approval for its $26.5B buyout of Sprint.

"This marks an important milestone in Dish's evolution as a connectivity company," Dish Network CEO Erik Carlson says. "It positions us well as we continue to build out the first virtualized, stand-alone 5G network in America."

Dish Chief Operating Officer John Swieringa will lead Boost Mobile, which unveiled a new logo today.

One of the first moves from the new Boost is the revival of a "Shrink-It" plan that addresses churn by getting cheaper with time; it starts at $45/month for 15 GB, cuts monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and cuts by another $5 after six total on-time payments.

It's also offering a $35 10GB plan with unlimited talk/text.

The latest on progress on Dish's 5G network came yesterday, when it announced deals with Fujitsu and Altiostar.