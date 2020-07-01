Zoom Video (ZM +1.3% ) shifts the deadline for its transparency report from June 30 to "later this year," according to an edited blog post.

The transparency report, which lists the government demands that Zoom has received, was promised after Zoom temporarily suspended three user accounts outside of mainland China after Chinese government requests.

In a new blog post, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan writes, "We have made significant progress defining the framework and approach for a transparency report that details information related to requests Zoom receives for data, records, or content. We look forward to providing the fiscal Q2 data in our first report later this year."