New York City is backing off a plan to allow indoor dining to resume next week as originally scheduled in reaction to the spread of COVID-19 outside the tri-state area.

"We see a lot of problems and we particularly see problems revolving around people going back to bars and restaurants indoors. Indoors is the problem more and more, the science is showing it more and more," stated Mayor de Blasio at a press briefing today.

The cautious policies taken by New York City and other states in the Northeast has been paying off with reduced cases, hospitalizations and deaths comparison to hotspot zones. The contrast to other parts of the nation was highlighted dramatically in a chart published by Bank of America last week.