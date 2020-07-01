Paulson returns outside investors' money - Bloomberg

Billionaire investor John Paulson is converting his hedge fund into a family office, a move that was under consideration for more than a year, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter to investors.

"After considerable reflection and careful thought, Paulson & Co. will convert into a private investment office and return all external investor capital,” Paulson wrote.

In January 2019, Paulson had said he was considering the pivot to a family office or making it a hybrid business with one part investing his money and another running client capital.

At the time, as much as 80% of the money the hedge fund ran was his, he said.