J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is up 3.7% today after the company's overnight response to a short report that sent shares sliding 9% Tuesday.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research called the stock "uninvestable," saying it found "decades of intertwined financial interests" between the company and independent board members.

“It’s regrettable and reprehensible that an individual, motivated by personal gain, can distort facts and make meritless claims at the expense of thousands of our hard-working employees and our loyal shareholders,” J2 CEO Vivek Shah says.

A detailed response from J2 goes after various points in the short report, including claims that Jeroen van der Weijden received $20M for the acquisition of his business ("patently false"); characterizations of Chairman Richard Ressler's investing track record ("grossly misleading and reckless"); claims of a lack of liquidity as cause for suspending the dividend; and claims about the board's independence and Shah's compensation.