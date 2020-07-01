Huazhu Group (HTHT -3.7% ) reports Q1 revenue decreased 16% Y/Y to $284M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $214M (-11.1% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $66M (-29.9% Y/Y).

For Q1, occupancy rate for all hotels in operation declined 4,100 bps to 39.9% but, is improving steadily from March through early June, at which hotels in China has reached 83%.

As of March 31, Huazhu had a total of 2,375 unopened hotels in pipeline, including 2,334 hotels from Legacy-Huazhu business and 41 hotels from Legacy-DH business.

Huazhu’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 5,953 hotels and 575,488 rooms, including 115 hotels from the addition of DH.

As of March 31, 85 DH hotels were temporarily closed, including 49 leased hotels and 36 manachised and franchised hotels.

Operating cash outflow for Q1 was $190M; cash and equivalents of $254M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.9B.

On April 17, obtained a leverage covenant waiver for syndication loan, which consisted of $500 million and €440M, due in December 2022.

Also, on May 26, the Company issued $500M of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Q2 2020 Outlook: Net revenues to decline 32-34% Y/Y or 35-37% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality.

2020 Outlook: Given the uncertainties amid the mix of recovery in China and wider spread of COVID-19 outside of China, no revenue guidance will be provided for FY 2020.

